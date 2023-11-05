The Killers song Brandon Flowers loves most: “The room changes”

For over 20 years, The Killers have consistently turned out pop-rock hits. ‘Mr. Brightside’ has found its cultural home in the United Kingdom, where it has over 3.5 million sales, having been lovingly adopted by wedding DJs and budding indie kids. ‘Human’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’ are equally scream-worthy modern classics, without which an indie party playlist would feel incomplete.

Founder and vocalist Brandon Flowers has often been the driving force behind this success. Completing seven albums to his name with The Killers and two full-length solo endeavours, Flowers is the voice and mind behind countless indie favourites. It seems an impossible task to pick between them, but the frontman has a definitive Killers track he loves the most.

Despite the overwhelming success of ‘Mr. Brightside’, the iconic hit doesn’t quite take the title of Flowers’ favourite. The frontman prefers ‘Read My Mind’ from the band’s second studio record, Sam’s Town, believing it to be his best song.

Opening with soft synths, the track prioritises Flowers’ distinctive vocals as he sings of suburban struggles. “The teenage queen, the loaded gun, the drop dead dream, the chosen one, a southern drawl, a world unseen, a city wall and a trampoline,” he sings over indie rock guitars. It’s atmospheric and visceral, The Killers at their best.

Flowers previously shared the making of the track in an interview with Rolling Stone, recalling, “I heard Alan say, ‘We’re trying to make ‘Peggy Sue’ into ‘With Or Without You,’’ ’which came as a blow because he was basically saying my lyrics weren’t good enough. So I started singing different melodies, and in two hours it was a whole new song. I think it’s the best song we’ve ever written.”

The frontman turned lacklustre lyricism into his favourite sonic creation, as he once stated in a Facebook Q&A: “My favourite song, I’ve not been shy about it, is ‘Read My Mind’. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when ‘Read My Mind’ starts, the room changes.”

That phenomenon certainly isn’t exclusive to ‘Read My Mind’ – in fact, The Killers seem to have mastered it. The first twangs of ‘Mr. Brightside’ alone sparks excitement, whether in a function room or a stadium.

Flowers went on to express the strange feeling of pride and connection to one of his own songs, adding, “I guess it’s strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I’m just thankful for that song” – a gratitude many Killers fans would share.

Listen to ‘Read My Mind’, The Killers song Brandon Flowers loves most, below.