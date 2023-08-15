The Story Behind The Song: What is The Killers’ ‘Mr Brightside’ all about?









Alongside The Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man’ and Oasis hit ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers is an undeniable classic of the indie rock genre. Whether you still pump your fists to the track in the kitchen at boozy family gatherings or turn green, seeking out the nearest toilet when it plays on the radio for the fifth time in one day, we can all agree it is an impressively catchy composition.

‘Mr. Brightside’ first reared its bulbous head in September 2003 as the first single to preview The Killers’ debut album, Hot Fuss. The album was chock full of indie belters, including ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and ‘Jenny Was a Friend of Mine’, but the lead single prevails the freshest in most minds, for better or for worse.

Much of the album’s success rode on the band’s ability to juxtapose poignant lyrical narratives with riotous and propulsive instrumentals. In the case of ‘Mr. Brightside’, the frontman Brandon Flowers began with a melody. This melody was ultimately laid upon Dave Keuning’s fretboard and accompanied by a danceable rhythm.

“At first, all I heard was the riff. The lyrics came later,” Flowers said of ‘Mr. Brightside’ in a 2015 conversation with Spin. “This was before cell phones came along… when I first heard those chords, I wrote the lyrics down, and we didn’t waste much time”.

“We went in and made demos pretty quickly after that, and it took a ton of time,” he added. “That’s also why there’s not a second verse. The second is the same as the first. I just didn’t have any other lines and it ended up sticking. We’ve never not played that song live, because it’s stood the test of time and I’m proud of it. I never get bored of singing it.”

Despite the danceable nature of the track, Flowers documents a particularly mournful story in the lyrics, offering a dose of irony on the dancefloor. The lyrical story follows a man who is obsessed with a woman who’s romantically involved with another man. The narrator begins to feel “sick”, wallowing in envy as he imagines what the couple are getting up to on a night out.

“Now they’re going to bed/ And my stomach is sick/ And it’s all in my head/ But she’s touching his chest now/ He takes off her dress now/ Let me go/ And I just can’t look, it’s killing me/ And taking control,” the verse reads running into the chorus. Refusing to allow jealousy to overwhelm him, the narrator strives to be “Mr. Brightside.”

As it transpires, the story is based on fact, and the narrator – you may not be surprised to discover – is Flowers. When he was 19 years old, Flowers’ first serious relationship ended on a sour note. At the time, he lived with his sister in Las Vegas and recalled going to great lengths to avoid bumping into his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

“Who would have thought betrayal would sound so good?” Flowers said of the song’s irony in a 2018 conversation with Rolling Stone.

Watch the official music video for The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ below.