‘The Batman’ director teases more music from the new film









As March 4th and the highly anticipated release of The Batman approaches, Warner Bros has been teasing fans of the caped crusader with trailers, clips and more from the upcoming superhero flick. Promising a new take on the dark character, the film sees Robert Pattinson take up the mantle of the titular hero, coming up against the likes of iconic villains such as Penguin and The Riddler, played by Colin Farrell and Paul Dano respectively.

Helmed by War of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, the new film features a more grungy take on the Batman story, exploring the sinister underbelly of the influential fictional city. Illustrated in trailers and early clips for the new film, Reeves has also teased the tone of the new film through the promise of brand new music from the official soundtrack that he revealed to fans on Twitter.

Composed by Michael Giacchino, Reeves confirmed that more from the complete score would be released on February 4th, stating, “More of my friend @m_giacchino‘s amazing music from The Batman is coming this Friday – follow the official playlist to hear it first…#TheBatman is only in theaters March 4th!”. The promise of new music comes after the theme tune to the brand new film was released last month.

Grounding the story in some sort of reality, in an interview at ComicCon in the summer of 2021 Matt Reeves revealed that he was heavily inspired by Frank Miller’s dark tale Batman: Year One. On the panel for the new film, Reeves explained, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does”.

More of my friend @m_giacchino ‘s amazing music from @TheBatman is coming this Friday – follow the official playlist to hear it first: https://t.co/R6mhnyk5gj #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters March 4th! pic.twitter.com/SL8qMvqwGK — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 1, 2022