Matt Reeves: "We’re trying to be the best Batman ever made"









Now that Marvel’s Spider-Man has received his grand showcase of cinematic spectacle, the attention of superhero fans has turned to their next hit of high-flying, spandex-wearing action, Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Released in March 2022, the brand new iteration of the caped crusader stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight as well as Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Zoë Kravitz playing Catwoman.

Hoping to recapture the imagination and genuine thrill of Christopher Nolan’s influential Dark Knight trilogy, director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark were aware of the significant challenge when they took the upcoming film on. Speaking to Empire magazine in a recent interview, Clark mentioned how he’s engaged in friendly competition with Nolan, stating, “I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you’”.

Whilst Nolan’s take on Batman was nothing short of revolutionary for the landscape of contemporary cinema, Clark is convinced that Matt Reeves can do better, adding, “Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core”.

Quite what makes Reeves’ vision so different from Nolan’s we’ll have to wait and see, but as the director himself states, he is looking to tell the character’s origins story through an entirely different lens. Speaking to Empire, Reeves added, “I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and does not yet really know exactly how to be Batman. It is a Year Two story. And I wanted you to connect to him. Not only as Bruce, but as Batman”.

With reports suggesting the new movie is a standalone venture, it looks as though Matt Reeves is certainly aiming to make the new film stand out in a cinematic landscape dominated by ‘universes’.