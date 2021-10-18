Watch new trailer for 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson









The DC FanDome event has been and gone, treating comic-book fans across the world to teasers and treats ahead of the release of their favourite novels, TV shows and movies. Perhaps the most anticipated of all these releases was Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and co-starring Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis.

Releasing a brand new trailer at the event, fans of the caped crusader were given a considerably larger insight into the film than the earlier teaser trailer, hinting at the appearance of Paul Dano as The Riddler. A far darker take on the classic villain than the lime green Riddler that we saw from Jim Carrey in Tim Burton’s Batman Forever, Reeves’ film looks to be embracing the gothic, grungy underworld of Gotham’s underbelly.

Speaking in a recent interview with AnOther, Zoe Kravitz described her role as Catwoman as “very physically demanding,” she said, before adding: “I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense”.

Trying to set her version of the character apart from previous iterations, Kravitz noted, “I tried to think about it not as Catwoman, but as a woman…How are we approaching this and how are we making sure we’re not fetishising or creating a stereotype? I knew it needed to be a real person”.

In an interview at ComicCon in the summer of 2021, director Matt Reeves made reference to Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One, stating, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core…You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for The Batman below.

