Robert Pattinson's Batman is inspired by Kurt Cobain









Due to the immense popularity of the comic books and films revolving around the anti-hero figure of Batman, a lot of public interest is naturally generated whenever the recasting of this iconic role is in question. In the past, Michael Keaton contributed to the creation of the first modern superhero film when he featured as the caped crusader and his legacy was carried forward by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

The latest iteration of the Batman films will star Robert Pattinson as the masked vigilante/billionaire who keeps the streets of Gotham safe at night while dressing up in technologically advanced gear. Some might look at Batman’s actions and classify them as the tantrums of the elite ultra-rich who get away with just about anything but Batman still serves as a symbol of hope for many.

This new version is being directed by Matt Reeves who has also cast the likes of Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman among others. Kravitz claimed that the performance was a heavily demanding as well as an important one because she wanted to deliver a portrayal of Catwoman which neither fetishised the character nor did it aid the reinforcement of stereotypes.

According to Reeves, there was one particular influence that inspired the narrative and aesthetic framework of The Batman more than any other. This source of inspiration was evident in the first trailer for the film itself which contained an alternate version of Something In The Way by Nirvana. It was a deliberate hint towards the sensibilities that Reeves adorned while making the new Batman film.

The director claimed: “When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way.” He explained that he wanted to deviate from the billionaire playboy image of Bruce Wayne and wished to focus on his tragic side. In order to do so, he transformed Batman into Kurt Cobain and also drew inspiration from Gus Van Sant.

Reeves added: “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Watch the brand new trailer for The Batman below.