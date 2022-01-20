Steve Lamacq to celebrate 'Independent Venue Week'









Radio host Steve Lamacq intends to celebrate Independent Venue Week 2022 by producing a number of shows that will air on the BBC from January 31st to February 4th. The veteran disc jockey hopes to focus on a different independent venue in a UK town or city.

The Skids vocalist Richard Jobson is set to appear, giving listeners an audio tour of Dumfermline. Franz Ferdinand are also projected to appear on Monday, January 31st, where they will perform an acoustic set.

“Independent Venue Week has always played a vital role in helping grassroots venues at a financially perilous time of year,” Lamacq revealed. “But this time around, it’s even more important to help support the live music circuit after it’s been hit so hard by Covid.”

“It’s a chance for us all to rally around,” he continues, “And celebrate just how important these places are to emerging artists and alternative performers. We’ve lined up some of our favourite new and established acts for a week of gigs in small grassroots venues around the country and we’ll be talking to promoters and fans about why live gigs remain so important to the music community.”

Belgrave Music Hall will be the focus of Leeds, and Yard Act have been selected as the band to represent their city. What the gigs offer is perspective and clarity, offering smaller venues their chance to exhibit their potential.

The 57-year-old Lamacq has been working professionally since the 1990s. A former Top of the Pops presenter, Lamacq now works on radio, and currently works with BBC Radio 6.

When he was asked about his musical preferences in a 2018 interview, Lamacq replied, “I generally tend to like a band who are the underdog or not fashionable. There’s a wilfulness about championing something that seems harder to break, whereas the easy thing is obviously going to happen. I’ve found out that I’m a bit of a curmudgeon or a very small time revolutionary. It’s all about saying ‘I’m just like you – I’m a chump.’ Some of the bands I’ve found are good, some of them have turned out to be quite terrible.”