Franz Ferdinand announce greatest hits album









Scottish rock heroes, Franz Ferdinand, have announced the new album Hits to the Head, a 20-song greatest hits compilation. Scheduled for release on March 11th via Domino, it also features two stellar new songs, ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious’.

To complement the release of ‘Billy Goodbye’, the band have released a hilarious new video, alongside the album’s artwork and tracklist. Frontman Alex Kapranos also discussed the album’s writing and the thought process underpinning it. He said: “It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: You want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like ‘Outsiders.’ We also added two new songs, recorded last year: ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious,’ both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price.”

He explained: “I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a “real” fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”

In other news, Franz Ferdinand announced that they’ve parted ways with their long time drummer Paul Thomson. In his departing statement, he concluded: “Franz Ferdinand was, is, and always will be family and a huge part of me.”

Hits to the Head tracklist:

Darts of Pleasure Take Me Out The Dark of the Matinée Michael This Fire Do You Want To Walk Away The Fallen Outsiders Lucid Dreams Ulysses No You Girls Right Action Evil Eye Love Illumination Stand on the Horizon Always Ascending Glimpse of Love Curious Billy Goodbye

Watch the video for ‘Billy Goodbye’ below.