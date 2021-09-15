Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos shares a past support request note from Bloc Party







Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos has shared a piece of music history. Taking to Instagram, the man behind ‘Take Me Out’ showed audiences a handwritten note from Bloc Party vocalist Kele Okereke in which he asked to support the Scottish heroes back in 2003.

That was an exciting time for Franz Ferdinand who were on the ascendancy, and at the time, they were set to release their self-titled debut album six months later. However, the note from Okereke came on October 24, 2003, when they played a headline show at Electrowerkz in London.

Prior to the gig, Okereke wrote to Kapranos and the rest of the band, and sent them Bloc Party’s first demo, asking them to consider them as a support act for their next London show.

“Hey Alex, this is Kele from Bloc Party,” Okereke’s letter stated, which Kapranos shared together with a photo of a hilarious accompanying press release discussing the fresh-faced newcomers. “Here is our demo – I hope you like it.” The note concluded: “We would really like to support you guys when you play in London next – let me know what you think.”

In the post’s description, Kapranos remembered: “We liked their demo and soon after, they did play with us at Elektrowerkz in Islington. It was a great night. I remember they had a song I really liked about Helicopters. They were a good band weren’t they?”

Commenting on the post was Mystery Jets frontman, Blaine Harrison, who also shared a story. He revealed that Bloc Party did the same favour for his band only a few months later when they embarked on their own debut UK headline tour. “We wrote a very similar letter to Kele and he invited us to open for Bloc Party on their first headline UK tour,” Harrison wrote. “Karma is a beautiful thing.”

This is widely hailed as a momentous time for Bloc Party. It is said that the demo Okerkeke gave Kapranos was the classic track ‘She’s Hearing Voices’, and this was to set them on the way to stardom. That same night, Okereke gave a copy of the song to Steve Lamacq who invited the band to record a live session for BBC Radio 1. After, he called the song “genius”, and Bloc Party had arrived.

