Watch Sam Fender perform 'Seventeen Going Under' on 'Top Of The Pops'









North Shields’ favourite son, Sam Fender, performed ‘Seventeen Going Under’ during New Year’s Day’s bumper edition of Top Of The Pops. Confirming himself as the North East’s answer to The War On Drugs, this thunderous rendition of the track is the perfect way to alleviate those post-Christmas blues.

Taking to his Instagram, Fender declared: “Hope everyone’s had a proper mint Christmas! Sending off 2021 with Top Of The Pops. Join us for a New Year’s knees up.” Backed by his band, the Geordie rocker gave us another example of why he is one of this country’s most refreshing musicians. Seemingly, there’s nothing this man can’t do.

Other acts who appeared on the episode of TOTP were ArrDee, Mabel, Mahalia and AJ Tracey, to name but a few.

Last year was a busy one for Fender. During the closing period of 2021, he released a redux of ‘Seventeen Going Under’ featuring Holly Humberstone. He also excited fans by promising that he will collaborate with Elton John one day – it will “definitely happen at some point”, he said.

Of the Rocketman, Fender revealed that he was asked to appear on his album The Lockdown Sessions but declined due to the fact he was working on his new album. Fender explained: “Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio. We want to make something special together. I’d love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band.”

2022 is to be Sam Fender’s year. He recently announced details of a massive show at London’s Finsbury Park for Summer, where he’ll be joined by a host of acts including Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl, with more to be announced. The poster also caught the eye, as it features a cartoon of Boris Johnson as a pig, being roasted on an open fire.

Watch Fender’s TOTP performance below.