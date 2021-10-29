Watch Fontaines D.C. perform new song 'I Love You' live in London









Irish post-punk heroes, Fontaines D.C., performed a new song entitled ‘I Love You’ during their massive headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace on Wednesday, October 27th. The 10,000 people in attendance at the historic venue finished off the band’s latest tour, which started off in Liverpool at the De Mountford Hall on October 2nd.

Frontman Grian Chatten gets rather heartfelt on the track: “I love you, imagine a world without you? It’s only ever you, I only think of you.” Aside from the sentiment, there’s the band’s typical wall of sound style and a driving four-to-the-floor section at the end.

The band’s tour was originally scheduled for May, but the band were left with no choice but to postpone due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions.

This run of shows will continue in Europe next year, with the band heading back out on tour in Madrid on March 20th.

The band have also excited fans by confirming that album three had been finished. In a Reddit AMA back in March, bassist Conor Deegan, simply told fans: “It’s a good one”.

He continued: “We just finished mixing the next record last week, sounding really great,” he wrote. “It’s funny because we were so swept up with touring when we were writing a hero’s death, I think we only got a sense of what that record really is now.”

He concluded: “But with this one, we were really well-rested and present mentally for writing it, so the music really reflects that. Can’t wait to put it out, it’s a good one.”

The band have also claimed that album three is set to be the band’s “darkest shit” they’ve ever released. If ‘I Love You’ is anything to go by, it’s sure to be brilliant. The future looks bright for Fontaines D.C.

Watch the clip of ‘I Love You’ below.