Sam Fender confirms Elton John collaboration









Geordie songsmith Sam Fender and musical Watford FC share-holder Elton John are not the most likely collaborative duo in the world, but Fender has confirmed that their long-touted team-up will definitely happen at some point.

Earlier this year, John embarked on his Lockdown Sessions record featuring the likes of Dua Lipa, Lil Nas-X and Stevie Nicks. An invitation was extended to Fender, but he was busy working on his own record and was forced to reluctantly decline.

In an interview with the Daily Star, the ‘Seventeen Going Under’ starlet joked: “It sounds awful to say, ‘I was too busy to work with Elton’, but I needed to finish my album.”

However, he subsequently confirmed that a collaboration will definitely occur at some point. “Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio,” he said.

Concluding: “We want to make something special together. I’d love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band.”

No further details were offered up by the North Shields musician but we’ll have to take him at his word that at one point soon he’ll be entering the studio with a musical hero.