Steve Albini wins major prize at the 2022 World Series of Poker









Steve Albini has landed a huge win at the World Series of Poker tournament, with the record producer and adept poker player taking home $196,089 (£160,000) in prize money.

Albini also won the major prize at the World Series back in 2018. He recently returned to beat his follow players yet again. It has been reported that Albini took part in the H.O.R.S.E event, which requires players to submit a $1,500 (that’s £1,226) buy-in. He subsequently won out against the other 773 players to claim the title.

Following his victory, Albini told the WSOP: “Everything in my life comes in pieces, in parts. Poker is one part of my life. So when I’m playing poker, I try to commit to it. I try to take it seriously. I try to make sure I devote the attention to it that it deserves as an occupation.”

He continued: “But it’s only part of my year. I only play tournaments at the World Series of Poker. I play cash games informally in Chicago. It’s a part of my livelihood, but it’s not my profession.”

In other Albini news, the producer recently approached Dolly Parton and offered to produce a rock ‘n’ roll record with the country icon. Parton had recently revealed that she wanted to step into the genre. The timing couldn’t be better. The singer was one of the shortlisted acts for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but asked that she be removed from consideration.

She later took to social media to write: “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

She added: “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”