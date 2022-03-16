Steve Albini offers to produce Dolly Parton's rock album









Legendary alt-rock master Steve Albini has surprised his fans by offering to produce a rock ‘n’ roll album with Dolly Parton. The news comes after the iconic country star said she wants to try her hand at rock music.

On Monday, March 14th, Parton made headlines when she asked to be taken out of consideration for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame draft.

On social media, Parton said: “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

She elucidated: “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”.

The ever-humble Parton concluded: “My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”.

Following Parton’s announcement, Albini offered his hand to the singer, offering to produce the rock ‘n’ roll album she’s always wanted to make.

If Parton does take Albini up on his offer, she’ll join a list of eminent names that includes Nirvana, PJ Harvey, The Stooges and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. In response to Parton’s statement on Twitter, Albini replied by enquiring: “Dolly Parton do you like analogue recording”.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar and DEVO.

Last year’s edition saw Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Tina Turner all inducted into the eminent pantheon of rock.

Dolly Parton do you like analog recording https://t.co/B2jj5AqazP — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 15, 2022

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.