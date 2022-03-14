Dolly Parton "bows out" of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame consideration









Country legend Dolly Parton has reportedly withdrawn her name from consideration in the on-going voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a statement that has been posted to her social media. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

It appears as though Parton believes that she hasn’t put out enough music that properly fits the “rock and roll” genre tag, despite artists from all genres like Run-DMC, N.W.A., Madonna, Nina Simone, Parliament-Funkadelic, and her fellow country pioneer Johnny Cash all being inducted without having produced music traditionally seen as “rock and roll”.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — If I’m ever worthy,” Parton added. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

It’s unclear whether Parton‘s wish to be excluded from the voting will actually be respected, as the voting for the class of 2022 has already begun and no artist has ever asked to rescind their nomination before. Equally unclear is what, if anything, would happen if Parton still has enough votes to be inducted. Do they forcibly induct her? Does she accept the induction?

If she does happen to get inducted and forgoes the ceremony, she will join a now-evergrowing list of artists who have refused to appear at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions, including Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison, and the Sex Pistols. But none of those artists had ever asked to be removed from consideration as Parton has.

Parton was nominated for the Class of 2022, along with Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.