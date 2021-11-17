St. Vincent, IDLES, Dry Cleaning, and more release exclusive vinyl pressings on Rough Trade









With the dawn of 2022 approaching, Rough Trade has announced its top 100 albums of 2021, with Dry Cleaning’s brilliant debut New Long Leg leading the list.

In celebration of the end of the year round-up, the independent record retailer is selling vinyl pressings of the top 20 albums on the list, meaning that fans of St. Vincent, Cassandra Jenkins, L’Rain, Madlib, Japanese Breakfast will be able to get their hands on exclusive editions of their new offerings.

To kick off the celebrations, Dry Cleaning will perform a special live set at the Rainbow Room of New York’s Rockefeller Center, with support from The Muckers. The gig will also feature a DJ set by Spencer, currently signed to 4AD. Tickets are free to anybody who buys a copy of Dy Cleaning’s new Rough Trade–exclusive Tascam Tapes 12″ vinyl in-store.

“Rough Trade record shops have played a huge role in our musical lives,” Dry Cleaning said in a statement. “It is an amazing feeling to have had their support and to be their album of 2021 amid such a great year for music”.

Rough trade will also be releasing an exclusive edition of Arlo Parks’ Mercury Prize-winning debut, Collapsed In Sunbeams, which will be pressed on red vinyl alongside her new covers album, Best of the Lo Fi Lounge.

Also getting the top 20 treatment are Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Bicep’s Sophomore record, Isles, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin’s Before I Die, Mdou Moctar’s Afrique Victime, Black Midi’s Cavalcade, L’Rain: Fatigue, and The Weather Station’s Ignorance – the latter of which will be pressed onto black metallic vinyl. And that’s just the top ten.

You can check out the full list below.

Rough Trade’s top 20 albums of 2021:

Dry Cleaning: New Long Leg Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Bicep: Isles Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee 박혜진 Park Hye Jin: Before I Die Mdou Moctar: Afrique Victime Black Midi: Cavalcade L’Rain: Fatigue The Weather Station: Ignorance Idles: Crawler Madlib: Sound Ancestors Black Country, New Road: For the First Time St. Vincent: Daddy’s Home Squid: Bright Green Field The Muckers: Endeavor Cassandra Jenkins: An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend Tirzah: Colourgrade Jane Weaver: Flock