New episodes of 'SNL' to feature LCD Soundsystem, Zoë Kravitz and more









Iconic TV show Saturday Night Live has announced the guestlists for the next three episodes of its current 47th season. It has been reported that comedian John Mulaney will be joining the Five-Timers Club when he pairs up with New York heroes LCD Soundsystem for the episode airing on February 26th.

Luckily for fans, Charli XCX, who was forced to cancel her appearance in December due to Covid-19, will finally get her chance to perform on March 5th, on an episode by Dune star Oscar Isaac. This will be part of an exciting time for Charli and her fans, as she is set to release her new album, CRASH, on March 18th.

Following on from these, on March 12th, co-star of Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, Zoë Kravitz, will host an episode featuring musical guest Rosalía. The Spanish star appeared on SNL last year as Bad Bunny’s surprise, but this will be her first time actually headlining. Rosalía is also releasing her new album in March. MOTOMAMI drops on March 18th.

In other news, Zoë Kravitz recently announced that she is working on her debut solo album with pop producer du jour Jack Antonoff. During a new interview with Elle, Kravitz revealed that she’s been collaborating with the Lorde and Taylor Swift producer.

For the new body of work, the pair have checked in to New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios. “It feels vulnerable, and it’s a little scary, but making music makes me happy,” Kravitz admitted.

Details of the new album are yet to be released. However, we’re sure this nonpluses Kravitz as she’s got a lot on her plate at the minute. This month, she starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi, and on March 4th, her turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman is to be released unto the world. It is perhaps the most hotly anticipated film of the year, and if a success, it will catapult Kravitz’s stardom to stratospheric levels.

Check out the schedule for SNL below.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022