Zoë Kravitz praises Robert Pattinson's performance in 'The Batman'









In what is already becoming one of the major movie events of 2022, Matt Reeves' The Batman is quickly gathering steam ahead of its March release date, with stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano already speaking to press to drum up excitement.

In a conversation with Variety actor Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the upcoming film, praised her co-star Robert Pattinson for his portrayal of the caped crusader, saying that his performance was “incredible”. Continuing, she added: “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world”.

Following the footsteps of the likes of Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and George Clooney, Robert Pattinson will be the ninth actor to take on the character of Batman in a feature film. Creating even more excitement around the film, Kravitz added: “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope that fans love it because we put a lot of work into this”.

Speaking in a separate interview with AnOther, Zoë Kravitz described her role as Catwoman as “very physically demanding,” before adding: “I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense”.

Trying to set her version of the character apart from previous iterations, Kravitz further noted, “I tried to think about it not as Catwoman, but as a woman…How are we approaching this and how are we making sure we’re not fetishising or creating a stereotype? I knew it needed to be a real person”.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and John Turturro will be released in March 2022.