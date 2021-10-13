Ridley Scott says 'Alien' series will be worse than the films









When it comes to science fiction, Ridley Scott is a sagacious voice, having created some of the finest genre films of all time, including Alien, Blade Runner and The Martian. Having spawned five sequels, it is Scott’s Alien series that remains the most successful, with a TV series now in the works.

Noah Hawley of the Fargo television programme will serve as the series creator, with an official description of the show reading: “By blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats”.

A combination of both Alien and Aliens could be an ingenious concept, though it could also be too much to manage, with several different tones to juggle. While speaking to The Independent, Ridley Scott, who serves as an executive producer on the new series, stated: “It’ll never be as good as the first one. That’s what I’ll say”.

Continuing, the classic Hollywood director added: “The film is gonna be more powerful in cinema…It should never go away. It should not be allowed to go away“.

Whilst Ridley Scott may certainly be correct, to achieve the same glory as the original Alien film would certainly be an achievement, it seems as though he is giving little credit to Noah Hawley who created several compelling series of the excellent Fargo.

Starring the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Chris Rock, Ewan McGregor, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst over the course of its four seasons, Fargo became an international success and went on to win six Primetime Emmy’s along with many other accolades.

Take a look at the trailer for season one of the show below, featuring a serial killer, a bumbling protagonist and Coen brothers inspired hilarity.

