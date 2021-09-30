Ridley Scott says 'Gladiator 2' will soon be "ready to go"







Ridley Scott, the director of Alien, Blade Runner and Thelma & Louise, is a busy man with not one, but two new films to add to his filmography being released within the coming months. Both The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Jodie Comer, as well as House of Gucci, with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, have both been much anticipated for some time, though Ridley Scott is already looking further afield.

Beyond his next two releases arriving in 2021, Ridley Scott has already started thinking about his next film, the Napoleon movie Kitbag, followed by a sequel to his celebrated 2000 film Gladiator.

Kitbag will see Ridley Scott collaborate once more with Jodie Comer, as well as Joaquin Phoenix who will take on the mammoth task of depicting the French military leader. Speaking to Empire magazine, Scott explained his brand new take on the life of Napoleon, stating: “The thing that really makes Napoleon tick is, why was he in so much need of Josephine?… There was a need for each other. And we think we’ve pinpointed what that was”.

With the historical epic a considerable undertaking, Ridley Scott has surprisingly also got his mind on the Gladiator sequel too, noting, “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” he said, before adding: “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go”.

A lover of historical drama, Scott’s latest film, The Last Duel marks Ridley Scott’s latest foray into the brutal world of a bygone era, following 2014s Exodus: Gods and Kings, 2010s Robin Hood, as well as his classic Gladiator released in 2000. The drama follows a Knight, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) who is forced to do battle with his squire, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), after Jean’s wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques of raping her.

The Last Duel will be released in UK cinemas on 15th October.

