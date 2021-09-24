'Blade Runner’ studio hires two staff members to keep the franchise timeline organised







With the addition of Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, the Blade Runner series embarked on the difficult journey of becoming a legitimate franchise to the delight of fans. Recently, it was announced that a brand new addition to the series is in the works and it will be an anime series called Blade Runner Black Lotus which will expand on the world-building of the first two films.

According to the studio in charge of handling the production, they have hired two full-time employees with a job description that should have been taken care of by the writers. They spend their work hours keeping track of the various timelines and canons throughout the history of the franchise, making sure that no lapses take place.

“We have two people who work for us at Alcon whose — I wouldn’t say it’s their full-time job, [but] it’s the majority of their job,” CEO Andrew Kosove said. “[They take it] really seriously, interweaving the different stories and making sure the timelines, the canon, the character motivations are all seamless and have a logic within the canon.”

Kosove explained that the studio is especially concerned with the goal of sticking to the official canon. “Our goal at Alcon, because we’re the keeper of the Blade Runner IP, and therefore we take the canon of the franchise very seriously, because the fans, of which there are so many, have invested so much of themselves in the material.”

As for the setting of the new anime series, Kosove revealed: “The timeline falls about halfway between the end of the first ‘Blade Runner’ and the start of ‘2049.’ So we’re right in sort of that midway point where the character that, of course, Jared Leto plays in our movie, is coming into prominence and bringing his vision of what replicants can be to the world.”

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be a co-production between Japan and America and is already highly anticipated by fans around the world. It’s set to premiere in the last quarter of 2021.

