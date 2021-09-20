Chris Rock reveals that he has contracted Covid-19







American comedian Chris Rock is known for his hilarious performances in various films after becoming a national icon due to his work on Saturday Night Live. Influenced by the likes of Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, Rock has become the face of American comedy with his brilliant combinations of personal anecdotes and complex sociopolitical critiques.

In a recent interview, Rock criticised Cancel Culture, stating: “What happens is that everybody gets safe and, when everyone gets safe and nobody tries anything, things get boring. I see a lot of unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny awards shows, I see unfunny movies because people are scared to make a move and that’s not a good place to be.”

“It’s weird when you’re a comedian because when you’re a comedian, when the audience doesn’t laugh, we get the message,” Rock added. “Like you don’t really have to cancel us. Because we get the message. They’re not laughing. Our feelings are hurt. When we do something and people aren’t laughing we get it. I don’t understand why people feel the need to go beyond that.”

The comedian faced backlash from many of his fans on social media but that just proved his point about Cancel Culture. Rock said: “We should have the right to fail because failure is a part of art. It’s the ultimate cancel. You know what I mean? It’s the ultimate cancel, but now you got a place where people are scared to talk.”

On September 19, Rock declared on Twitter that he had contracted a Covid-19 infection and urged everyone to get vaccinated. However, this was also met my harsh opposition from some people who claimed that Rock was spreading vaccine mandate propaganda. Check out the full Twitter thread below.

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

