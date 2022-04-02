Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins









Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith paid his respects to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during the reception of the band’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The legendary Foo Fighters drummer sadly passed away on Friday, March 25th, at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; as yet, no cause of death had been confirmed.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes in and outside of the musical community have been pouring in for Hawkins, including those from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more.

At the ceremony for the unveiling of the Chilis’ star in Hollywood, the four members – lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante – took some time to speak.

During Smith’s speech, he gave a touching shout-out to his late Foo Fighters counter-part, Taylor Hawkins. “I’m so honoured and it’s a really nice, happy occasion today,” said Smith, then continuing, “I have to give a shout-out to my brother Taylor Hawkins who I love and we will all miss so much. He’s flying around. I love you, Taylor.”

Elsewhere, Frusciante thanked his bandmates. He said they “made me what I am”. Flea then emotionally remembered the days before fame when he had been begging on the same street as his band now have a star.

“I know this street inside-out and this street knows me. And whenever we’ve travelled around the world, this street has always been a part of me. And I’m really grateful that now we can be a part of it,” he said.

“To me this is not a story of individuals, like I, I love Chad; I love Flea; I love John greatly. They’re amazingly talented. Flea is at one with the bass. John is my favourite guitar player of all time. It is said that Chad Smith is the finest drummer in the land,” said Kiedis, who spoke last.

He continued, “But really something, something happens when we come together which is much greater than all the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.”

“We started off playing dive bars up and down this street and making a handful of people dance and come to life. But as time went on, you know, we stuck together as a team and as a band and now we can make everybody dance and feel joy.”

Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘These Are The Ways’ from the brand new album, Unlimited Love, below.