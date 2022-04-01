Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins death









American rockers, Foo Fighters, have cancelled their scheduled performance at this year’s edition of the Grammy Awards, following the tragic death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last week.

Prior to Hawkins’ passing, last month, the band were announced as part of the all-star bill for the ceremony, which takes place this Sunday (April 3rd) in Las Vegas, alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and many more.

Understandably, Foo Fighters have cancelled all their tour dates in light of Hawkins’ death. They wrote in a statement: “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned”.

The band explained: “Instead, let’s take the time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Per a report in Rolling Stone, the band have also pulled the plug on this weekend’s performance at the Grammys. The Foos are nominated for three awards this year, including Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album. Following the death of Hawkins, it has also been reported that the ceremony will contain a tribute to the late icon.

“We will honour his memory in some way,” Jack Sussman of CBS told Variety in an interview. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

After drumming for Alanis Morissette, Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, and remained their drummer until his death last Friday (March 25th). He was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, and the band were due to perform at a local festival that evening.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s official statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The news of Hawkins’ death sent shockwaves throughout the music world. Everyone from Paul McCartney to Elton John and Liam Gallagher have all paid tribute to the drummer. He’s left a void that will likely never be filled. However, we can take comfort in the fact that he left us many incredible moments that will continue to be influential for generations.

Watch Taylor Hawkins’ last performance below.