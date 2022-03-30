Billie Eilish and Finneas deliver emotional message at ‘Concert for Ukraine’









Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas delivered a message in support of those affected by the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe during the recent ‘Concert For Ukraine’.

The two-hour benefit show was organised to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and was held at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Eilish and her brother Finneas appeared via a video link to give their message shortly before the Manic Street Preachers took to the stage.

Eilish said: “Hi everyone, we are so sorry we can’t be there tonight but we still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who’ve been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind.”

Finneas added: “The charities delivering humanitarian aid are doing a vital job so we want to say thank you to them and thanks to you for giving whatever you can.”

Elsewhere in the concert, Jamala, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine in 2016, made an emphatic appearance.

Jamala was forced to leave her home in Ukraine two weeks ago amid the ongoing Russian invasion. She delivered an emotional performance of her Eurovision winning song ‘1994’ while holding the Ukrainian flag.

The concert raised a whopping £12 million last night, surpassing the £3-4 million expectations by quite a margin. All of the sponsorship and advertising revenue was donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

If you haven’t donated and would like to, you can still contribute to the cause here at the Red Cross or by a number of other methods through Choose Love.

Watch Ed Sheeran’s performance of ‘Perfect’ during the concert last night below.