Ringo Starr chooses three albums to introduce The Beatles









The class clown of The Beatles, Ringo Starr, was the glue that held the group together, not just with his effortless timekeeping as a percussion virtuoso but also in their bond of friendship.

As the chief songwriters, John Lennon and Paul McCartney would steer most of the creative energy for the Beatles; but, while George Harrison became increasingly competent as a songwriter in the latter days of the band’s existence in the 1960s, tensions began to rise within the group. We lucky fans got to see this delicate period with our own eyes in the intensely revealing Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

While the other three bickered about the artistic direction for the music that would eventually make up the Beatles’ final two albums, Starr was noticeably withdrawn from the conversations and remained somewhat neutral. Ringo temporarily left the group in 1968 after losing faith in his skill as a drummer and feeling a little left out. Despite this, he had been one of the main reasons the group lasted as long as they did. He played the part of the mediator between the other three when tensions rose.

Today thankfully, the drummer receives the respect he deserves as a true talent and an integral personality in the biggest rock group of all time. In 2020, Starr, the oldest Beatle, turned 80 – despite still not looking a day past 30. During the week of his 80th birthday, there were worldwide protests in the wake of the infamous George Floyd case. In a post at the time, Starr said of the cause, “As my brother Paul said, The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since,” he wrote. #blacklivesmatter, #peaceispossible — I send my peace love & continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world.”

In an interview with Billboard in 2012, Starr admitted that youngsters of today don’t often recognise him. “There’s always going to be some kid somewhere saying, ‘Who the hell is that guy?’” he said. “And there’s always going to be someone picking up on it. That’s just how it is. Nobody knows everybody. We’re still selling more records than most people, and we’re selling them to the kids.”

Starr was undoubtedly correct on his concluding point here. Forbes reported in 2019 that, of Spotify’s 1.7 billion streams of Beatles songs in the previous year, 18 to 24-year-olds accounted for over 30% of these listeners. The iconic drummer gave some advice for any young music lovers hoping to get into the Beatles in a recent interview. “They should listen to Revolver and Abbey Road, and if they really get to like us, they should listen to [the album known as] the White Album,” the drummer recommended.

Listen to ‘Come Together’, the iconic opening track from The Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road, below.