Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers' surprisingly tender new single ‘Not The One’

When Red Hot Chili Peppers start releasing tender piano ballads, you know somebody’s got to be putting something in the water. Yesterday (March 24th) Anthony Keidis and co. shared their new single ‘Not The One’ ahead of their forthcoming album Unlimited Love. The follow up to 2016’s The Getaway is slated to arrive on April 1st via Warner Bros and marks the group’s first studio venture since the return of guitarist John Frusciante.

Featuring Flea on bass and piano, the opening lines to ‘Not The One’ say it all: “I’m not the person that you thought I was / I’m not the person that you thought you knew.” It comes as a surprise to hear that a group that once prided themselves on being the best party band in America now seems more enticed by a nice sit down in a comfy armchair, but there you have it.

Following on from ‘Black Summer and ‘Poster Child’, this new offering sees RHCP acting their age for once, reflecting on their chaotic past in a way that is at once poignant and a little grating. It’s the sound of a shed-bound dad coming into the kitchen for a cup of tea and a biscuit, having spent the last two hours pondering his misspent youth over an Airfix model of HMS Belfast.

With Red Hot Chili Peppers set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week, it’s little wonder they’ve been thinking about their glory days. George Clinton, who produced ‘Freaky Styley’ in 1985, has been charged with unveiling the star alongside Bob Forrest, Nicole Mihalka, and Woody Harrelson. The ceremony is set to take place on March 31st.

Noting the momentous occasion in a recent statement, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said: “Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

But even though the California rockers’ heads are soon to be mounted on Martinez’s wall, they seem more concerned with the future than ever before: “I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music,” Anthony Kiedis said of the upcoming album in a recent interview. “I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully, we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”