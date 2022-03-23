Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame









Californian rock royalty Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark their four decades in music.

George Clinton, who produced their 1985 album Freaky Styley, will be unveiling the star, alongside Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Nicole Mihalka during the ceremony on March 31st.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The legendary rock group will receive the 2,717th star on the Walk of Fame and it will be located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Records on the south side of the street, and next to TV producer Harry Friedman’s star.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to release their brand new album Unlimited Love on April 1st. This 12th studio album will come as the group’s first since 2016’s The Getaway and will mark guitarist John Frusciante’s first with the group since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

“I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music,” frontman Anthony Kiedis said of Unlimited Love in an interview last month.

“I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully, we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”

The group also noted that the reunification with Frusciante has made a marked difference to their sound. “The biggest event, honestly, was John returning to the band,” Kiedis said. “That was the most monumental change in our lives. And God was I down for anything and everything.”

The Chilis have also announced tour dates for 2022, where they will be supported by The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more.

The full list of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 world tour dates have now been revealed and tickets can be purchased here. The tour starts in Europe in June next year, with UK dates set in Manchester, London and Glasgow as well as an Irish date in Dublin.

Listen to the first single from the forthcoming album, ‘Black Summer’, below.