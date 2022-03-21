The Strokes give live debut to ‘Eternal Summer’









The Strokes headlined Lollapalooza in Argentina on Saturday night (March 19th) marking their first performance of 2022. Frontman Julian Casablancas and his group topped the bill of the festival’s second night at Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Other headliners on the night included Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Strokes, whose last album was 2020’s The New Abnormal, haven’t played live since their Brooklyn Steel show in New York last November. During their set at Lollapalooza, the band performed ‘Eternal Summer’, giving the track its live debut.

Elsewhere in the set, they unearthed some of their old classics such as ‘Electricityscape’ and ‘Trying Your Luck’. Both tracks haven’t been played live since 2017. They also played ‘You’re So Right’ for the first time since 2016.

A couple of the group members took to Instagram following the show to express their gratitude to the fans. “uhhhhh…. yeah don’t how to say thanks to this… this was our show last night. Argentina man. wild. 94thousand i heard. absurd. thank you,” Casablancas wrote.

Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. added: “Had a couple friends @thestrokes over last night for a jam. Buenos Aires! Thank you for all the love. The shows keep getting bigger and better. Group virtual hug. Hope to see you sooner rather than later. We might live far away but know that you are always close to our hearts.”

The Strokes head to Chile tonight (March 20th) for a second Lollapalooza headline performance. They are then set to perform a headline show in Mexico this May alongside performances from Mac DeMarco and The War On Drugs as support.

The concert will take place at Foro Sol in Mexico City on May 19th. The remaining tickets can be found here.

The Strokes have also been added to the line-up for this year’s Roskilde festival, alongside Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and The Smile.

Watch The Strokes play their classic hit, ‘You Only Live Once’, on Saturday night in Argentina below.