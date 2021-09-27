Machine Gun Kelly throws punch at audience member at Louder Than Life festival







Rapper/pop-punk fangirl, Machine Gun Kelly, got into a physical kerfuffle with a member of the audience during his headline set at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life festival this weekend.

The Kentucky festival always hosts a mix of genres but it is characterised by its constant use of a metal-oriented bill. Footage from the event shows that a lot of people in the crowd were most displeased with his position as headliner, with sections of the crowd booing Kelly and even showing him the finger.

This wasn’t all, though. Aside from the lighthearted bit of hatred directed from elements within the crowd towards the rapper, when Kelly made his way into the photo pit, he was confronted by two fans who jumped the barricade. Footage shows the artist throwing a punch at a man as security tried to get in between them.

There has been no indicator provided of why the incident occurred. However, last week Kelly made headlines when he kicked off a Twitter beef with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. Although the iconic shock-metallers weren’t on the bill, it’s safe to say many in the audience at the festival were fans of the metal act, something that clearly could not be said for Kelly.

MGK notoriously dissed Taylor while on stage at Chicago’s iconic Riot Fest last weekend, allegedly in response to comments the Slipknot frontman said in Cutter’s Rockcast.

“I hate all new rock for the most part,” Taylor said during the chat. Seemingly referring to Kelly he explained: “I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock, and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.”

At Riot Fest, Kelly told the audience: “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

This comes in a month where Kelly seems to have been sparking feud after feud. With his public rating at an all-time low, earlier this month, the rapper/pop-punk rip-off got in a heated near physical spat with UFC fighter Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the MTV VMA awards.

In an instance that clearly didn’t bother Kelly, who is quickly making his name as Texas’ most futile artist, at the illustrious awards he won the Best Alternative award for his Blackbear collaboration ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.

Watch the footage from his Louder Than Life scuffle below.

