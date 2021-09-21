Machine Gun Kelly and Corey Taylor's feud dates back to 'Tickets To My Downfall'







The ongoing feud between rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has developed even further. Now, MGK has revealed on Twitter that the “beef” stems from a “fucking terrible” guest verse Taylor recorded for him, which he subsequently chose to not use. However, Taylor has also taken to Twitter to dispute this narrative.

MGK felt the anger of Slipknot fans worldwide over the weekend when he hit out at Taylor. When appearing onstage during his performance at Chicago’s Riot Fest, MGK said to the crowd: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

This onstage “diss” came in the wake of Taylor dismissively alluding to Kelly in an interview back in February this year. The Slipknot frontman said: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

MGK, real name Colson Baker, took to social media to extend the war of words. On September 21, he tweeted: “Very odd that when an artist talks shit, and I respond, I’m the bad guy.” In an ensuing post, he then revealed that his issues with Taylor stem from when the two briefly collaborated for MGK’s 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall. He alleged: “Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so I didn’t use it”.

MGK finished by saying: “He got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter.”

Taylor then responded to Kelly’s claims by sharing screenshots on an email exchange with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who executively produced Tickets To My Downfall. From the screenshots, it seems as if Barker was communicating with Taylor on Kelly’s behalf.

Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, Taylor captioned them: “I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me.” He continued: “I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts”. The Slipknot icon then concluded and said this is all he’ll say on the matter.

Who knows where this feud will go next. Meanwhile, this is not the first spat MGK has found himself in recently. On the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, he was spotted in a brawl with UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

