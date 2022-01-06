Ted Gardner, the Lollapalooza co-founder, dead at 74









Beloved artist manager and Lollapalooza founder, Ted Gardner, has passed away. Gardner was 74-years-old. Described by Porno For Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble as “a tough man with a good heart”, Gardner’s roster of artists included Tool, The Verve, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rival Schools and Colin Hay.

His death was confirmed by The Brian Jonestown Massacre guitarist Anton Newcombe, who Tweeted the news last Wednesday, December 29th. As of the time of print, no cause of death has been confirmed. More happily, Far Out can report that Gardner was “surrounded by his loving family” when he died.

The Australian born manager began his career in Melbourne, before relocating to America in the eighties. He worked as a manager for Jane’s Addiction and was one of the co-founders of Lollapalooza. The festival still rivals Glastonbury as one of the world’s more eclectic, and the brand has since expanded to Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Sweden and France.

Returning to Australia in 2007, where he founded the Cross Section label and management agency. Martyn LeNoble considered Gardner “a tough man with a good heart,” while promoter Kevin Lyman described his Australian peer as a “mentor”.

The most heartfelt tribute, and certainly the most amusing, came Newcombe: “The funniest story he told me was of a meeting when Lollapalooza went mega, and he walks in and Perry Farrell goes ‘Ted, we got Metallica to headline’ he goes ‘fuck, you just wrecked this festival.’ Perry goes ‘Ted, they are on speakerphone now.'”

I’m sad to report Ted Gardner, Our manager

passed away today surrounded by his loving family. we will miss a great manager, mentor & friend

Our condolences to all his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/T9XzL4yyVa — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) December 28, 2021