Queens of the Stone Age share new single ‘Carnavoyeur’









Queens of the Stone Age have continued to tease their new album In Times New Roman with the release of the new single ‘Carnavoyeur’.

“The world’s gonna end in a month or two,” frontman Josh Homme sings on the menacing new track, which is the album’s second single and arrives as the follow-up to ‘Emotion Sickness’. Additionally, Queens of the Stone Age recently debuted the track ‘Negative Space’ during an appearance at Boston Calling on May 28th.

‘Carnavoyeur’ is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming album In Times New Roman, which arrives through Matador on June 16th. The new offering was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La and at Homme’s Pink Duck studios. Unlike Villians, which was produced by Mark Ronson, In Times New Roman was self-produced by the band, with Mark Rankin handling mixing.

The album marks their first LP in six years since Villains. Homme recently revealed he “wasn’t able to make music” for a period between the albums after losing several people close to him, which sent him into “self-imposed exile”.

“In the last few years I have mourned seven deaths, including those of people really close to me. So by the time the pandemic started, I was in self-imposed exile. I wasn’t able to make music at that time – I wasn’t mentally or emotionally ready for it,” Homme told Visions in an interview.

He continued: “I’ve lost friends, lost my family, and seen the devastation that grief can wreak. In fact, the pandemic has been a blessing in that regard, because it has asked each of us the same simple question: tell me the things that are absolutely important to you, because that’s all you need. Of course the album has a certain complexity, but it actually consists of very simple parts. It’s built from blocks that are a lot dumber than the ones I’ve used in the past.”

Listen below to the new single.