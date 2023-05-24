Josh Homme “wasn’t able to make music” after entering “self-imposed exile” due to grief









Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme “wasn’t able to make music” for a period after losing several people close to him which sent him into “self-imposed exile”.

In the last six years since Queens of the Stone Age released Villains, Homme has lost many close friends including Mark Lanegan and Taylor Hawkins. “There were many more that I lost,” he told Visions in a new interview. “In the last few years I have mourned seven deaths, including those of people really close to me. So by the time the pandemic started, I was in self-imposed exile. I wasn’t able to make music at that time – I wasn’t mentally or emotionally ready for it.”

He continued: “I’ve lost friends, lost my family, and seen the devastation that grief can wreak. In fact, the pandemic has been a blessing in that regard, because it has asked each of us the same simple question: tell me the things that are absolutely important to you, because that’s all you need. Of course the album has a certain complexity, but it actually consists of very simple parts. It’s built from blocks that are a lot dumber than the ones I’ve used in the past.”

Queens of the Stone Age are scheduled to release their new album In Times New Roman through Matador on June 16th. The new offering was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La and at Homme’s Pink Duck studios. Unlike Villians, which was produced by Mark Ronson, In Times New Roman was self-produced by the band, with Mark Rankin handling mixing.

Listen to new single ‘Emotion Sickness’ below.