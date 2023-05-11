Queens of The Stone Age tease new album with lead single ‘Emotion Sickness’









Announcing their first album since 2017’s Villians, Queens of The Stone Age have released ‘Emotion Sickness’, the lead single from In Times New Roman – out via Matador on June 16th.

The new offering was recorded at two studios: Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La and QOTSA frontman Josh Homme’s Pink Duck. Unlike Villians, the creation of which was overseen by Mark Ronson, In Times New Roman was produced by the band, with Mark Rankin handling mixing. The album will soon be available on streaming sites, CD and vinyl.

Some of the lyrics in ‘Emotion Sickness’ seem to hint towards Hommes’ highly publicised custody battle with his ex-wife Brody Dalle. “Use once and destroy/ Single servings of pain/ A dose of emotion sickness I just can’t shake,” he sings before moving into a more philosophical mood with lines like: “People come and go on the breeze.” You can check out the full Times New Roman tracklist below.

Earlier this week, a mysterious billboard appeared in London that read ‘Long Live The Queen(s)’ which is timely because of the coronation of King Charles over the weekend. Last month, the American group announced details of a summer tour across Europe which includes headline shows in Cardiff, Margate and Halifax. Interestingly, there’s also a Glastonbury-shaped hole in their schedule which has sent the rumour mill into overdrive. However, the band are yet to confirm their appearance at Worthy Farm.

Queens of The Stone Age: In Times New Roman tracklist:

‘Obscenery’ ‘Paper Machete’ ‘Negative Space’ ‘Time & Place’ ‘Made to Parade’ ‘Carnavoyeur’ ‘What the Peephole Say’ ‘Sicily’ ‘Emotion Sickness’ ‘Straight Jacket Fitting’