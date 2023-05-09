Queens Of The Stone Age tease new material









Queens Of The Stone Age have teased their first new material in six years through a post on social media and on a billboard in London.

The appearance of a billboard on Broadway Market coincides with the band taking to their official account Twitter on May 9th to share a clip of a new song captioned ‘The World’s Gonna End’. In the short audio clip, Josh Homme sings: “I don’t care what the people know, The world’s gonna end it a month or so”.

Overnight in London, a mysterious billboard appeared that reads ‘Long Live The Queen(s)’ which is timely because of the coronation of King Charles over the weekend. Queens Of The Stone Age haven’t released any new material since 2017’s Villains, which was produced by Mark Ronson and included the single ‘The Way You Used To Do’.

Last month, the American group announced details of a summer tour across Europe which includes headline shows in Cardiff, Margate and Halifax. Interestingly, there’s also a Glastonbury-shaped hole in their schedule which has sent the rumour mill into overdrive. However, the band are yet to confirm their appearance at Worthy Farm.

In March, frontman Homme shared a public statement following his acrimonious divorce from Brody Dalle and revealed that his family have been granted a restraining order by the Los Angeles Family Court. He has been awarded sole legal custody of all three children until a custody hearing later this year, “at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court”.

See more The World's Gonna End pic.twitter.com/lmrTBQscmN — QOTSA (@qotsa) May 9, 2023