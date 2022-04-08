Portishead return for an appearance at Ukraine benefit









Portishead and IDLES have announced that they will play a special Bristol show for War Child, which will take place at O2 Academy Bristol on May 2nd. Friendly Records, Crosstown Concerts and War Child UK have joined forces for the show, a huge fundraising endeavour for those living in Ukraine, in an effort to drum up support and money for the people.

“We have been kindly invited to play this show for the benefit of War Child,” Idles frontman Joe Talbot commented. “Please donate or sign up to this charity. We believe that nobody should endure war, especially children. Thank you.” A finite number of tickets will be on sale, as a meagre 1200 tickets will be available to the public.

Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons and Adrian Utley of Portishead have also espoused their support for the people of Ukraine, gladly accepting the invitation to perform at the event. Heavy Lungs are also performing on the bill, and there are other acts that will perform on the night.

Tickets are projected to go on sale for the show at midday on April 7th, 2022. There is a prize draw which can be drawn either by donating online or for free by sending a postcard with their name, address and contact details are clearly written to WAR CHILD BRISTOL, Studio 320, Highgate Studios, 53-79 Highgate Road, London NW5 1TL. It is recommended that the names are clearly and legibly written in black or blue ink.

Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records, commended the artists as they gathered for a cause that is grander than they are. Heavy Lungs lead vocalist Danny Nedelko has connections to Ukraine, so this proves to be an event that is close to his heart and soul.

Portishead and IDLES aren’t the only musicians writing in the name of Ukraine. Pink Floyd recently released a makeover of a Ukrainian tune that was uploaded to Instagram. Like Nedelko, guitarist David Gilmour has ties to Ukraine, as his daughter-in-law grew up in the country, and his grandchildren are half Ukrainian.