Pink Floyd re-form to release 'Hey Hey Rise Up', their first new song in 28 years









Iconic British rock band Pink Floyd have released ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’, their first new song since the 1990s as they show their support for the people of Ukraine.

The track, which arrives as the first original music Pink Floyd have recorded as a collective since 1994’s The Division Bell, also features vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnuk. In a desperately tragic story, Khlyvnuk recently abandoned his tour in the US to return to Ukraine and fight the war against Russia.

All proceeds from the single will go to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. On ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’, David Gilmour and Nick Mason are joined by keyboardist Nitin Sawhney and bassist Guy Pratt.

“I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale,” Gilmour said in a statement. “We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

The singer, who has close Ukrainian family connections, added: “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.”

When explaining the creation of the song, Gilmour added: “We recorded the track and video in our barn where we did all our Von Trapped Family live streams during lockdown. It’s the same room that we did the ‘Barn Jams’ with Rick Wright back in 2007. Janina Pedan made the set in a day and we had Andriy singing on the screen while we played, so the four of us had a vocalist, albeit not one who was physically present with us.”

Stream the new song, below.