IDLES debut ‘Crawler’ tracks as they kick off UK tour









IDLES have debuted songs from their latest album Crawler as they kicked off their UK tour with a riotous show at the Brixton Academy on January 16th. Since then, fans have flooded forums with footage.

On the opening night, the band added eight tracks from Crawler to a set that spanned all of their four studio albums to date. The group opened the show with the new fan favourite ‘MTT 420 RR’.

Another track that graced the stage was ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ which singer Joe Talbot earlier described as the record’s defining anthem. “It’s the most important song on the album, really. There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms,” he said.

Adding: “Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck—we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

Originally the tour was set to hit the road last May but the pandemic enforced a delay. Now, thankfully, the tour looks set to go ahead without a hitch as after a four-night run at the O2 Brixton Academy, IDLES venture around England and Scotland, concluding the sold-out shows at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on February 5th.

You can check out the best of the fan footage below.

Here's a bit of Monday motivation from IDLES last night in Brixton. pic.twitter.com/cqX51ivYKm — Michael Petch (@MichaellPetch) January 17, 2022