Phoebe Bridgers invites Lucy Dacus to the stage at New York show









Lucy Dacus was welcomed to the stage as the surprise guest during Phoebe Bridgers’ show in Queens, New York.

On a poster issued before the concert, Bridgers teased “a very special surprise guest” who would be joining her on stage during the show. No further details were given until the moment Dacus appeared on stage following the support performance from MUNA.

Dacus performed a short interval set, which included outings for ‘Night Shift’, ‘Hot & Heavy’ and ‘Going Going Gone’. During her short set, she was joined by MUNA, Bridgers and Bridgers’ dog Maxine. She later re-entered the stage during Bridgers’ performance of ‘I Know The End’, offering supporting vocals toward the song’s emphatic ending.

The New York concert was part of Bridgers’ bumper Reunion Tour, which has seen her play 24 shows around North America since the start of spring. The tour is certainly not over yet, with the star still set to play several huge gigs throughout the rest of the summer, including a set supporting The Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park on June 25th.

Prior to her show in Queens, New York, Bridgers’ performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her track ‘Sidelines’ with her backing band. The song features on the soundtrack for Hulu‘s Conversations With Friends, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name. She recently shared a music video for the song using footage from her current tour.

Discussing her addition to the TV soundtrack, Bridgers said: “I’m striving to do more stuff like that. I think it’s more challenging to sound smart and write well about happiness than it is about sadness. In the interest of not seeming trite, I lean toward darker subject matter, just out of comfort. And I think a challenge to myself, now, is being articulate about things that are good.”

Of her production choices, she said: “I wanted it to be hi-fi in some ways, and beautiful and cinematic, and lo-fi in other ways, and it was really hard to find that balance.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bridgers discussed her love of Rooney’s books. “I think Sally’s writing is so beautiful and perfect, and Normal People affected me deeply, too, in totally different ways.”

Bridgers added that she feels that there is a particular connection between herself and Conversations With Friends protagonist Frances Flynn, played by Alison Oliver. “I feel like I’m more similar to Frances than any character in pop culture, ever,” she said.

“Frances is so, so confident in her own art – she knows she’s great, and she thinks she’s the smartest person in the room – but she’s also so deeply, deeply self-conscious. And that balance in a person was super jarring to read for the first time.”

Watch some footage of Phoebe Bridgers’ performance in Queens, New York, with Lucy Dacus below.

A little surprise @lucydacus on a Thursday @phoebebridgers surprise guest reveal pic.twitter.com/gv0elF21Fy — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 17, 2022

also a screaming duet of ‘the end is near’ pic.twitter.com/MbepDdHZxm — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 17, 2022