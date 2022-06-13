Rolling Stones cancel shows after frontman Mick Jagger contracts Covid-19









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has tested positive for Covid-19 less than two hours before the band’s show at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, was due to take place. Unsurprisingly, this has forced the band to postpone the show to a later date, with more details yet to follow.

The band broke the news by uploading a short statement to their social media channels where they briefly outlined the situation, revealing that the frontman, 78, started to experience symptoms of the virus upon arrival at the iconic venue.

The statement reads: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.”

Adding: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

The band are currently in the middle of their ‘Sixty’ tour, a 14 show run across ten countries in Europe, as part of the celebrations marking their 60th official year as a musical act. They were scheduled to perform in Bern, Switzerland, this Friday and Milan, Italy, next Tuesday, the 21st, followed by a performance in Hyde Park, London on Saturday, June 25th.

However, given that Mick Jagger has just tested positive for the virus, the two shows in Switzerland and Italy look unlikely, but that remains to be seen as fans eagerly await more news regarding the legendary rocker’s health, and what this means for the rest of the tour. We wish Mick Jagger a swift recovery and hope to see the band back on the road before too long.

See the full statement, below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.