MUNA share playful new single ‘Kind Of Girl’









MUNA - 'Kind Of Girl' 4.5

MUNA are back with a brand new video for their single ‘Kind Of Girl’. The offering comes ahead of the Los Angeles-based trio’s third studio album, slated for release on June 24th via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, ‘Kind Of Girl’ is deeply reminiscent of Bridgers’ work on Punisher. While Some fans might appreciate the sense of familiarity contained within the new single one wonders how sustainable this chain-store approach really is. The close-miked country ballad is at its best when it’s keeping its cards close to its chest. The opening verses succeed in being acutely melodic without falling into sentimentality. Alas, with the first anthemic chorus, much of this groundwork is washed away.

MUNA’s follow-up to 2019’s Saves The World has already been previewed with ‘Anything But Me‘ and ‘Silk Chiffon’, which features Bridgers on guest vocals. “This song is the album’s country moment,” MUNA’s Katie Gavin said of the new single, “And in some ways, we feel it is the heart of the record. This song explores the power of language and the words we use to describe who we are and who we want to be.”

Gavin continued: “Even though it is a happy, hopeful song, I shed the most tears of the record in the vocal booth recording this chorus. I think there’s something very vulnerable about plainly expressing my desire to be kinder to myself and comfortable receiving love (and my desire to garden even though I kill everything I plant).”

The new offering arrives alongside a video directed by Taylor James, in which the trio “play with the gendered nature” of the song by swapping their usual get-up for broad-rimmed cowboy hats and chunky moustaches. “The video for this song highlights another layer of meaning that we feel the song holds, MUNA said, “which is that we as queer people are particularly vulnerable when we are sharing how we identify and how we would like to be perceived,” Gavin explained.

She continued: “We wanted to play with the gendered nature of this song because we all three have different relationships to girlhood (and Naomi is non-binary, so not a girl at all!). It was a gift to be able to king for this video in a way that felt earnest and comfortable and hot. The experience brought home the fact that it’s not enough for queer and trans people to be clear about who we are – we also need a community around us that hears us, believes us, honours us, and supports us.”