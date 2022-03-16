Muna confirm new album and unveil latest single 'Anything But Me'









MUNA - 'Anything But Me' 3.4

Electro-pop trio MUNA have confirmed a new album is on the way. To celebrate the news, they’ve released a brand new single entitled ‘Anything But Me’. The group’s self-titled third album serves as the follow up to 2019’s Saves The World, and will be released on June 24th via Saddest Factory Records.

Hailing from Los Angeles, the pop outfit shared their first preview of the forthcoming record in September with ‘Silk Chiffon’, which featured Phoebe Bridgers on guest vocals. That release saw MUNA deliver a slice of highly-produced pop in a band format, a formula the trio has stuck to with ‘Anything But Me’, which, like ‘Silk Chiffon’, has been released alongside a cinematic new video.

Opening up about the new single in a recent statement, MUNA said: “‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.”

The added: “The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realise that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back – you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready.”

While MUNA might look as though they’ve just emerged from some gritty underground scene, ‘Anything But Me’ is proof enough that there is little substance behind the group’s well-honed image. With nothing to distinguish MUNA from their major label contemporaries in terms of sonic palette or vocal delivery, Anything But Me’ folds under its own sparkiness. That being said, Kate Gavin’s lyrics display startling originality – revealing that the real strength of MUNA songcraft lies in their ability to put a new spin on well-worn romantic cliches.

MUNA are set to play at a sold-out headline show at The Garage in London on May 10th, after which they will join Alfie Templeman, Willow Kayne and Stella Donnelly at The Great Escape festival’s 2022. You can see the full tracklisting for the trio’s new album below.

MUNA tracklist:

‘Silk Chiffon’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) ‘What I Want’ ‘Runner’s High’ ‘Home By Now’ ‘Kind Of Girl’ ‘Handle Me’ ‘No Idea’ ‘Solid’ ‘Anything But Me’ ‘Loose Garment’ ‘Shooting Star’