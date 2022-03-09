Watch Lucy Dacus Perform ‘Kissing Lessons’ on Seth Meyers









Lucy Dacus closed the US leg of her tour on Monday (March 7th) with a performance of her latest single ‘Kissing Lessons’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The track is a holdover from the recording sessions for her 2021 album Home Video.

The performance on Monday marked the second time Dacus has appeared on the show, following nearly four years on from her late-night debut with boygenius in 2018. Watch the performance below.

The esteemed poetic songwriter had been hindered at the beginning of her tour after suffering two herniated discs that forced her to postpone what would have been the opening night of her North American tour; the singer-songwriter powered through the pain and performed every show from a sofa.

During Monday night’s performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, her condition looked to have improved somewhat as she managed to perform while standing up. However, she opted to restrict her movements to just her hands sliding over the strings of her guitar.

One might not notice her lack of animation thanks to the vibrant music that takes us on a trip down memory lane to revisit the hurdles of school child concerns with a newfound maturity. She sings, “She called me by the name of her crush/ I couldn’t decide if she was Cole or Justin.” The lyrics simultaneously evoke humour and anxiety while picturing a young Dacus’ young life changing forever.

Dacus has shared videos for the Home Video songs ‘Brando’, ‘VBS’, and ‘Hot & Heavy’. Last month, she released a video for ‘Kissing Lessons’ after debuting the song on a telephone hotline.

‘Kissing Lessons’ will also be released on 7-inch vinyl on June 3rd alongside Dacus’ recent single ‘Thumbs Again’. Dacus will begin the UK leg of her tour on March 18th in Leeds and will conclude on March 27th with a show in Brighton.

Watch the recent performance of ‘Kissing Lessons’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.