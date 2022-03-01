Watch Lucy Dacus cover Bruce Springsteen









Part of your brain chemistry changes when you walk into The Stone Pony, the magnificently dingy bar and club situated along the Jersey Shore in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Not unlike walking into The Cavern Club in Liverpool or the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, The Stone Pony seems to radiate with rock and roll energy, mainly thanks to its most famous recurring occupant in the early 1970s, Bruce Springsteen.

The Stone Pony is still very much a viable live venue, and it’s a rite of passage to walk through the doors, past the bar, and onto the small stage to belt out your best Springsteen cover. The club was the home of Springsteen when he transitioned out of copying Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison, and it served as a makeshift shrine for Clarence Clemons when The Big Man passed away in 2011. To say The Stone Pony is closely associated with Springsteen is an understatement, but the venue also remains committed to launching young artists as well.

The stars aligned for American indie rocker Lucy Dacus when she played a show at the venue over this past weekend. Her father, a graphic designer and part-time musician, hopped on stage to join Dacus, who is still recovering from some herniated discs and mostly sings from a comfy-looking couch during her shows. But even medical problems couldn’t stop Dacus and her dad from embracing the Dad Rock Jersey-ness of it all by busting out a rendition of Springsteen’s ’80s hit ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

Dacus already has a history with the song – she occasionally plays the cover during her live shows and released an official version of the song back in 2019 to celebrate Springsteen’s 70th birthday. She’s an old pro, and although she’s not exactly in a physical state to be dancing much herself, Dacus did rise from the couch in order to belt out the joyous and quite dark lyrics.

In an Instagram post after the concert, Dacus shared a video of the song and checked off playing the song with her dad in Jersey off her bucket list. It’s all very heartwarming fluff, and that would all be well and good on its own. But Dacus’ cover also happens to rock, propelled with a little more guitar-centric indie rock than the original’s shameless take on synth-pop.

Check out the cover down below.