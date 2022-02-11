Injury forces Lucy Dacus to perform from a couch









American singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus suffered two herniated discs before her headline show at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre last night. But, far from giving up and cancelling the show, she decided to perform her entire set from the relative comfort of a couch.

Two hours before she was due on stage, Dacus informed her fans of the situation, sharing a photo of herself lying down, writing in the caption: “Sup, I have two herniated discs and the only way I’m not in pain is laying down SO tonight’s show I will be singing from a couch, I am both sorry and also pleased to offer this most humiliating and hilarious moment to you good people of Detroit.”

She then added: “I am telling myself I am punk for this”. Thankfully, many of her fans agreed with that sentiment. Although coach-bound performances aren’t Dacus’ usual style, she gave the Detroit crowd an incredible performance, her razor-sharp vocals more than making up for her incapacitated condition.

The unique Detroit show is part of Dacus’ ongoing tour around the US in support of her third album Home Video, which was released in June via Matador and features such singles as ‘Thumbs’, ‘Hot & Heavy’, ‘VBS’, and ‘Brando’.

In an 8.7 review of the album, Far Out wrote: “Home Video is a wonderfully deep and thoroughly fleshed out rabbit hole for anyone who wishes to see how Dacus evolved into who she is today. It’s an album that never sacrifices melody or musicality for storytelling or plot, but brings the two together to feed off and complement one another. Each song is a puzzle piece into the past of an artist who has now firmly established her unique voice as one of the great singer-songwriters of her generation.”

Meanwhile, Dacus has also shared details of her plan to release a couple of updated tracks from Home Video. The singer-songwriter will release these reworks – ‘Kissing Lessons’ and ‘Thumbs Again’ – as a seven-inch vinyl on June 3rd. You can get pre-order your copy here. You can also check out fan footage of the singer’s couch-bound concert below.

I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I'm fragile pic.twitter.com/qpdu6rOUCq — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) February 10, 2022