Phoebe Bridgers shares new video for ‘Sidelines’









Phoebe Bridgers has offered up a peek at her tour for the new video for her stirring single 'Sidelines'.

The footage shows a collection of clips and behind-the-scenes moments from her ongoing Reunion Tour shot by her brother, Jackson Bridgers. Needless to say, with Bridgers, there is always a fair bit of whimsy.

“My brother made a video for ‘Sidelines’ with stuff he filmed on tour,” Phoebe casually announced on social media. “Here it is.”

Bridgers originally debuted the slow and sultry single at Coachella back in April after writing the song for the Hulu TV series Conversations With Friends based on Sally Rooney’s novel.

Since then, it has become somewhat of a live staple on her current tour. Presently, she has played the track 16 times since its debut, just once less than her cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’.

The track has mingled nicely with old classics on her Reunion Tour with ‘Motion Sickness’, ‘Scott Street’, ‘Smoke Signals’, ‘Funeral’ and ‘Georgia’ remaining the top five played live tracks by Bridgers to date.

You can check out her brother’s video for the softly swirling ‘Sidelines’ below.

