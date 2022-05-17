Watch the new Phoebe Bridgers video for 'Sidelines'









American indie heroine Phoebe Bridgers has released a new music video for her cut ‘Sidelines’. The track, which represents her first since she dropped the critically acclaimed album Punisher in 2020, is also featured on BBC’s new adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends.

Bridgers wrote the melancholic new song alongside bandmate Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. Don’t get too excited for more music though, as according to a press release, the single will be her only new song released this year.

The new music video, which captures the themes of isolation and confusion that underpin the original novel, features Bridgers in a recording studio, as well as scenes from the show featuring stars Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane.

While performing at Coachella last month, Bridgers sat down with KROQ, and discussed the provenance of ‘Sidelines’, explaining: “[Marshall Vore] had this like love song idea… he sent it to me right in the beginning of the pandemic. And I was like, ‘This is insane’.”

She continued: “I was so obsessed with it, I was playing it all the time in the house. And when the show asked me to make something, I was like, ‘But I don’t have anything that fits’. And Marshall was like, ‘What about that ‘Sidelines’ one?'”

Even though Bridgers hasn’t released any new music apart from ‘Sidelines’, that’s not to say she hasn’t been busy. On May 6th, she pledged that $1 of each ticket sold on her current North American tour would be donated to the abortion charity The Mariposa Fund in response to the Roe vs. Wade debate.

The decision came after she spoke out about the possibility that Roe vs. Wade might be overturned in the US. Sharing her own experience, Bridgers revealed: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Watch the video for ‘Sidelines’ below.

