Phoebe Bridgers opens up in the face of abortion dispute in US









The musician Phoebe Bridgers has opened up about the current political abortion dispute in the US.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to publicly state: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

She then continued to add, “Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now,” and offered up a link which you can find in her embedded tweet below.

Last year, Bridgers was one of many musicians who also spoke out against Texas’ motion to ban any abortion after six weeks, which often doesn’t allow enough time for a woman to ascertain whether she is definitely pregnant or not in the first place.

Under the ruling, private citizens will also be able to sue people who assisted in delivering an abortion, and that stretches to providing transport or funds. In short, the ruling will mean that Texas has some of the strictest abortion laws in the Western world.

Since then the abortion debate has only worsened as the culture war surrounding it continues and on Monday night, the Supreme Court voted to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade case.

The original motion guaranteed the right to abortion up until fetal viability, and the current ruling threatens to overturn that. However, campaigning is underway to prevent that as early drafts are subject to change before a decision is announced in court.

