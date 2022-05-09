Phoebe Bridgers pledges tour proceeds to abortion charities









Los Angeles singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has pledged some of the proceeds from her forthcoming North American tour to an abortion charity.

Bridgers announced the generous decision on social media last week on Friday, May 6th. The North American tour is set to kick off in Las Vegas this Friday, May 13th.

Her support for the organisation comes following the leak of an early draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that suggested the US Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed the authenticity of the document, but has said the draft “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case”.

The court decision is by no means finalised, however. Draft opinions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, often up until just a few days before they are officially shared. If the court goes through with the U-turn on the ruling of the landmark Wade case, abortion would no longer be considered a federal right in the USA. Each state would be able to make individual decisions regarding the legal framework for abortion.

“Tour starts in seven days,” Bridgers wrote on Instagram last week. “A dollar of each ticket will go to The Mariposa Fund, who work to provide abortions, specifically for undocumented people who already face huge systemic barrier when trying to obtain safe reproductive health services.”

Bridgers has also added some new shows to her schedule, including one at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson are set to join her across the extended tour dates. All remaining tickets can be accessed here.

Last week, Bridgers revealed why she had such a connection with the cause. While speaking out against the potential overturn of Roe vs. Wade last week, Bridgers shared her personal experience with abortion. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” She said. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”